Apple Powerbeats Pro hit one of the best prices yet at $185 (Reg. $250), more

- Jan. 27th 2020 12:35 pm ET

0

NationWide Distributor via Rakuten is offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro for $184.99 shipped when coupon code NWD14 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $65 off what you’d typically spend, an additional $15 savings compared to Amazon’s sale price, and is one of the best prices we have tracked. If you love AirPods’ features, but the fit doesn’t stay put, PowerBeats Pro could be the next best option. With a wrap-around style, these earbuds are great for sport- and fitness-related activities. This is bolstered thanks to both sweat- and water-resistance, giving you one less thing to worry about while powering through a workout. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit up our hands-on review to learn more.

We also spotted the Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re a fan of Bose sound quality and are trying to stay cost-conscious, SoundSport Wireless does a nice job balancing everything out. While these earbuds are connected by a wire, they are not physically tethered to a phone, still keeping you largely cable-free. Rated 4/5 stars.

Oh, and while you’re at it, don’t miss out on Anker’s AirPods-esque earbuds at under $50. This is only the second time we’ve seen them discounted, making now a great time to swoop in and save.

Apple Powerbeats Pro features:

  • Totally wireless high-performance earphones
  • Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)
  • Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability
  • Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

