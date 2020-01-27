Joe’s New Balance takes an extra 20% off workout boosting shoes and apparel

- Jan. 27th 2020 1:02 pm ET

0

For a limited time only, Joe’s New Balance offers an extra 20% off select styles with promo code JAN20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $40 or more, which is usually only on purchases of $99. The men’s Fresh Foam Zante Pursuit is sure to boost your next workout. This style features breathable, flexible material that promotes a natural stride. It’s also very lightweight to help you stay quick on your feet and a cushioned insole targets comfort. These shoes were originally priced at $110, however during the sale you can find them marked down to $53. Find the rest of our top picks from Joe’s New Balance below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Hautelook Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off popular shoes and outerwear for men.

