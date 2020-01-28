Score an all-time low on this ASUS Wi-Fi 6 router on sale for $121 (20% off)

Newegg is currently offering the ASUS RT-AX56U Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router for $120.99 shipped when code EMCDGFP28 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $150, it just dropped to $130, like you’ll find at Amazon. Today’s offer takes an extra $9 off and saves you 20% overall. Equipped with support for the latest networking standard Wi-Fi 6, this ASUS router can dish out speeds upwards of 1800Mb/s. Mesh capabilities allow you to expand the system down the line for additional coverage, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports allow for branching out hardwired connections. Other perks include being able to take advantage of ASUS AiProtection, an increased multi-user capacity, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 660 customers. More below.

A great way to make use of today’s savings is to pick up some extra Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s in-house brand is my personal favorite option, with a 5-pack of varying-length Slimrun Cat6A cables starting under $10 at Amazon. These are a great way to cut down on the mess of an existing setup, especially if you have a multitude of smart home hubs plugged into the router.

For other 802.11ax-equipped gear, you’ll also want to swing by our round up of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers from ARRIS, NETGEAR, and more. Ubiquiti is also out with its latest networking upgrade, the UniFi Dream Machine Pro. Check out all of the details right here.

ASUS Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

The growing number of connected personal and IoT devices has led to an overall increase in network density that is pushing the limits of the current Wi-Fi standard. The latest 802.11ax standard provides future-proof technologies, higher network efficiency, faster Wi-Fi speeds, greater coverage and improved battery life for connected devices, providing a significantly better networking experience for users.

