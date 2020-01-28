At $33, this VIZIO 28-inch Sound Bar offer won’t last long (Refurb, Orig. $80)

Newegg is offering the refurbished VIZIO 28-inch Sound Bar (SB2820n-E0) for $32.99 shipped when coupon code EMCDGFP37 has been applied during checkout. That’s $42 off the going rate in new condition at Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This affordable sound bar can crank out up to 95 decibels of audio. The bass level is adjustable, allowing you to strike a perfect balance. Built-in Bluetooth lets you connect a smartphone or tablet with ease. Inputs include 3.5mm, optical audio, and more. It’s backed by a 90-day Newegg warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Cut yourself some slack with an AmazonBasics 6-foot Digital Optical Audio Cable for $6. I opted for this over 3.5mm in my home theater setup and really appreciate just how slim the cable is and how well it locks into place. Especially when compared to the loose fit offered by AUX.

Bring AirPlay 2 into the mix with one of our current A/V receiver deals. Today we found Pioneer’s 7.2-channel offering for $280 and yesterday’s discount on Denon’s 5.2-channel solution is still live at $235.

VIZIO 28-inch Sound Bar features:

Audio Quality Enjoy 95 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound to transform your home theater experience

Bluetooth Built in Bluetooth lets you stream music from your mobile device in high quality

Easy Setup All audio cables included for easy setup

Press the BASS button then press the Next/Previous button to increase/decrease the bass level; The LED indicators will move up with increasing levels and down with decreasing levels

