Center your smart home around Samsung’s SmartThings Hub at $55.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung SmartThings third generation Hub for $55.36 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for $70, today’s offer saves you over 20%, beats our previous mention by $1.50, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s SmartThings Hub is armed with support for a wide range of home automation standards like Z-Wave and Zigbee. You’ll also be able to pair the hub with popular ecosystems like Philips Hue, Arlo and more. Centering your smart home around SmartThings brings plenty of perks like the ability to configure complex automations, set schedules, and more. Over 4,000 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating and you’ll also note #1 best-seller status at Amazon. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

A perfect way to make use of your savings is to pick up some smart home gear to go with the hub. Samsung’s SmartThings LED bulb is an affordable option to get started and will run you under $10 at Amazon. These dimmable LEDs produce 800-lumens of light and are hard to beat for the price.

For more tips on retrofitting your smart home with Z-Wave technology, be sure to checkout our hands-on looks at the best hubs from Ring, Aeotec and more. We actually featured SmartThings here, so it’s a compelling option regardless of today’s sale.

Samsung SmartThings Hub features:

Your smart home needs a brain, so get started with a SmartThings Hub. The Samsung SmartThings Hub works with a wide range of smart devices and allows you to control them from the free SmartThings App, Google Assistant, or Alexa. Receive notifications or alerts about what’s happening in and around your home and remotely control your home’s security, energy usage, and lighting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!