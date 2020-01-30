Newegg is now offering a bundle that gives you AMD’s 6-Core 3.6GHz Ryzen 5 3600 CPU plus MSI’s X570-A Pro Motherboard for $289.88 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay around $180 for the processor and $155 for the motherboard at Amazon right now, with today’s bundle saving you nearly 15%. It’s rare that we see a deal like this come about, so if you’re looking to build a PC, this is a great starting place. AMD’s Ryzen 5 offers 6-cores and 12-threads for heightened performance, and MSI’s X570A motherboard packs PCIe Gen 4 for extreme speeds. Also, MSI’s motherboard offers a native USB-C connection, making it super simple to hook up next-generation products like Apple’s latest iPad Pro and more. AMD’s processor carries a 4.8/5 star rating and MSI’s motherboard scores 3.9/5 stars from customers.

Given you’re saving around $50 with today’s lead deal, why not put some of it to use to further help you build a PC? While the bundle might only include a motherboard and processor, just $35 can score you 8GB of DDR4 RAM for your system, knocking out one more building requirement. For more information on what kinds of parts to build, be sure to swing by our guide to learn more.

On the storage front, be sure to check out Western Digital’s latest Blue SN550 NVMe SSD. It offers 2.4GB/s transfer speeds and prices from $55. Also, don’t forget to look at NZXT’s latest releases with new power supplies and RGB controllers, along with the company’s latest AiO coolers, which are essential when building a custom PC. Plus, Corsair just recently released a new MMO-style mouse that you should seriously take a look at. On the keyboard front, you should seriously consider Logitech’s wireless mechanical option which just fell to $60.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU features:

The world’s most advanced processor in the desktop PC gaming segment

Can deliver ultra-fast 100+ FPS performance in the world’s most popular games

6 Cores and 12 processing threads, bundled with the Quiet AMD Wraith Stealth cooler

4.2 GHz Max Boost, unlocked for overclocking, 35 MB of game Cache, ddr4 3200 support

For the advanced socket AM4 platform, can support PCIe 4.0 on x570 motherboards

MSI X570A-Pro Motherboard features:

Supports 2nd and 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen / Ryzen with Radeon Vega Graphics Desktop Processors for AM4 socket

AUDIO BOOST 4 technology with NAHIMIC 3 software enhancement for immersive experiences

FROZR Heatsink with patented fan design – Propeller Blade Technology and double ball bearings

PCI-E Gen 4 & Lightning Gen 4 M. 2 slots capable of unidirectional transfer speeds up to 64 GB/s

TURBO USB 3. 2 GEN2 with reversible Type-C connector

