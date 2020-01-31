Save on LG 27-inch 4K Monitors with deals from $225 (Up to $200 off)

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27UD68-W 27-inch 4K Monitor for $225.16 shipped. Having originally sold for $500, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $300, with today’s offer saving you 25% and marking a new all-time low. This monitor comes packed with a 2160p 27-inch IPS panel and offers plenty of screen real estate for browsing multiple windows, keeping an eye on email or Twitter, and more. It covered 99% of the RGB spectrum and is also equipped to handle some light gaming with AMD FreeSync capabilities. Find dual HDMI and a DisplayPort input for this monitor’s I/O. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 200 customers. More below.

If having a monitor that can switch between horizontal and vertical orientations is a must, we’re also seeing the LG 27BL65U-W 27-inch 4K Monitor at Newegg for $259.99 shipped. Down from $458 price tag that you’d pay at B&H and is one of the best offers to date. This model rocks a similar 4K panel to the featured deal, complete with HDR. Though as mentioned, it justifies the higher price tag with a more versatile built-in stand. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Ensure any of today’s discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

LG 27-inch 4K Monitor features:

The LG 27UD68 4K UHD monitor must been seen to be believed. Whether watching movies, playing games or just reading from your screen, the 4K UHD display provides stunning images at four times the resolution of standard full HD. But it’s how the 4K UHD is used that’s most impressive. For creative professionals, the RGB over 99 percent color accuracy is ideal for turning creative visions into reality on the desktop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!