Nearly every official Apple Watch band is at least 20% off, deals from $24

Best Buy is currently taking 20% off nearly every Apple Watch band for its My Best Buy members. Not a member? It’s free to sign-up here. Enjoy no-cost delivery on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup. Today’s sale includes a wide range of styles, most notably, various Nike+ bands, which drop to under $40 from the usual $50 price tag. You can check out the entire selection right here.

Now, if you want the lowest possible price on an official Apple Watch band, then you’ll need to jump over to Amazon. Currently, various Apple Watch Sport bands are on sale from $24. You’ll also want to check out our roundup of the best third-party options from $5.

Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

Soft, breathable, and lightweight, the Sport Loop features a hook-and-loop fastener for quick and easy adjustment.

The double-layer nylon weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.

On the reverse side, the attachment loops are securely anchored for superior durability.

