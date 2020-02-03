Amazon discounts its Kindle E-readers from $65: Kids Edition $85, more

Amazon offers its entry-level Kindle E-reader for $64.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the second-best we’ve tracked. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Those looking to upgrade can also pick up the latest Kindle Paperwhite for $94.99. It typically goes for $120. This is a new Amazon all-time low by $5. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

You can also save on the Kindle Kids Edition at $84.99, which is a $25 savings. This is the second-best price we’ve tracked on Amazon’s kid-focused E-reader, which delivers thousands of books, bright and colorful cases, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Kindle E-reader features:

Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

