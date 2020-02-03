Assemble LEGO’s Technic Rescue Helicopter at a low of $32 (20% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Technic Rescue Helicopter for $31.99 shipped. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. This 325-piece kit can be assembled into two different models headlined by a rescue helicopter that measures over 11-inches long. Complete with opening side and rear doors, working winch, and a rescue stretcher, this build has a slick red and white color scheme. It can also be reconfigured into a concept plane. Head below for even more LEGO deals.

Other LEGO deals include:

On top of today’s LEGO deals, we’re still seeing the LEGO’s New York City Skyline on sale for $48. Plus, there are even more kits from $17. Speaking of LEGO Architecture, be sure to check out our recent Tokyo Skyline review, which we found to be a striking build packed with some fun techniques and unique printed bricks.

LEGO Technic Rescue Helicopter features:

Call in the awesome 2-in-1 LEGO Technic 42092 Rescue Helicopter, with an array of realistic features and functions including spinning rotors, opening side and rear doors, working winch and a rescue stretcher. This sturdy LEGO Technic helicopter for kids comes with an authentic red, white and black color scheme and can be rebuilt to create a futuristic Concept Plane for a double build-and-play experience!

