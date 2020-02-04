These Apple TV 4K bundles offer a rare discount + extended Apple Music trials

- Feb. 4th 2020 6:46 am ET

0

Best Buy offers Apple TV 4K 32GB for $169.99. Upgrade to the 64GB model for $189.99. No-cost delivery is available for all. You’ll receive 4-months of Apple Music for FREE with purchase, equating $50 worth of savings on today’s bundle, along with a year of Apple TV+ service. The typical Apple Music trial for new users is typically 3-months (regularly $10 per), with another $10 coming off the Apple TV.

Apple TV 4K delivers Ultra HD content with support for HDR and more. It can also act as a hub for your HomeKit setup thanks to integrated Siri support. This is arguably the best way to enjoy movies, TV shows, Apple Arcade, and much more if you’re already entrenched in the Apple ecosystem.

Put your savings to work and grab an Apple TV mount. This option from elago makes it easy to put your Apple TV out of sight, with three ways to mount and more. It easy offers an option for renters that doesn’t require any drilling or the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Apple TV 4K features:

Access a variety of streaming content in 4K HDR with the 64GB Apple TV 4K. With on-board iTunes and iCloud integration, the Apple TV 4K allows you seamlessly enjoy your existing library of music, photos, and videos. You can also explore additional content such TV shows, movies, and games thanks to the integrated App Store. With streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, MLB, and HBO NOW, you can enjoy an array of multimedia content. Internet access is enabled by built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity. Additionally, Apple AirPlay connectivity allows you to wirelessly mirror content from compatible Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks.

