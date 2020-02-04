Add some greenery to your space, 20-pack of succulents now $26.50 (Reg. $40)

- Feb. 4th 2020 4:46 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering a 20-pack of Shop Succulents Assorted Live Succulent Plants for $26.39 shipped. Regularly up to $40 at Amazon, today’s offer is slightly below our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Perfect for adding some greenery to your home or office space (or both), this bundle includes 20 assorted succulent plants in 2-inch square pots. These particular succulents only need to be watered once a week or even less during the winter season. That makes them ideal candidates for office spaces or those who just can’t seem to keep that one cactus alive for more than a few weeks. Rated 4+ stars from over 840 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the overall value on today’s featured 20-pack is hard to beat, if that’s just overkill for your needs consider a smaller bundle. The highly-rated Shop Succulents 4 to 12-packs start at $20 Prime shipped. Either way, you might want to consider some Hoffman Organic Cactus and Succulent Soil Mix at under $10 Prime shipped if you plan on re-potting them at some point down the line.

Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more deals on decor, kitchenware, tools, and just about anything else you might need around the house.

Shop Succulents Assorted Succulent Plants:

  • INCLUDED IN PURCHASE | (20) Succulents of assorted varieties. Each succulent may vary from pictures shown. Succulents come in 2 ” square pots fully rooted in soil.
  • WATERING NEEDS | Water 1x/week. During dormancy (winter), 1x every 2 -3 weeks. Completely soak the soil, then dry out completely before watering again. Do not use a spray bottle as water on leaves could cause damage.
  • FERTILIZING NEEDS | During the growing season, a balanced fertilizer, which has been diluted to 1/4 strength, can be added to the water for each watering.

Office Supplies Shop Succulents

