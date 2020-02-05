Philips Hue White HomeKit Smart Bulb returns to Amazon low at $12 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White HomeKit A19 LED Smart Bulb for $11.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $15, like you’ll find at Best Buy and direct from Hue, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. As one of the most recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new A19 white bulb sports the usual Zigbee integration as well as built-in Bluetooth. That means you’ll be able to pair with your smartphone or a voice assistant-enabled speaker for control, or expand to a full Hue setup down the road. HomeKit integration rounds out the notable features alongside support for Alexa, Assistant, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

At the $12 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart light bulb from a trusted brand. Must options at Amazon sell for $15 or more, with many requiring their own hub to take take advantage of smart home control. Though if you’re looking to expand an existing Zigbee setup, Samsung’s SmartThings Dimmable Light Bulbs are under $10 and are a solid alternative.

Rather outfit your smart home with color lighting and grab four of these LIFX Mini HomeKit bulbs for $126. That’s good for a 22% discount from the going rate and a notable way to add some ambiance into your setup.

Philips Hue White HomeKit Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting in your home with this fully dimmable smart light bulb. Control it instantly via Bluetooth in one room, or connect to a Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

