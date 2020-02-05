Suaoki’s S200 Solar Power Station drops to new all-time low at $180 (Save $40)

- Feb. 5th 2020 4:49 pm ET

0

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its S200 Solar Portable Power Station for $179.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $220, today’s offer saves you $40, beats the previous price cut by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with a 200Wh internal battery, this portable power station provides a pure sinewave output. There’s also a backlit LCD display which presents real-time stats on power usage, as well as a built-in handle for easily transporting. Suaoki is quite liberal with the selection of I/O, including an AC port, 45W USB-C slot, dual 2.4A USB, and more. Living up to the naming scheme, there’s also a refueling port for compatible solar chargers (more on that below). Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for the full report.

Suaoki’s Amazon storefront is also discounting its 60W foldable portable solar panel to $124.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $160, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve tracked and the second-best price cut to date. With enough juice to refuel the featured power station, this is a great accessory to complete your mobile charging kit. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 140 customers.

Plus, we’re also still seeing a notable 40% discount on Suaoki’s 150Wh Portable Power Station at $76. This option doesn’t pack as much power as the lead deal, nor will you find the transportation-friendly form-factor.

Suaoki S200 Solar Power Station features:

SUAOKI S200 lithium-ion portable generator 200Wh (54,000mAh/3.7V or 18,000mAh/11.1V) provides efficient pure sinewave power supply to meet your indoor outdoor demands. Ultra-compact size keeps large capacity and diverse ports, advanced heat dissipation brings quiet vibrationless experiences, backlit LCD display reminds realtime indexes, great for outdoor activities and emergency usage

