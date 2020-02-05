This multi-function toaster oven is also an air fryer at $60 (Reg. up to $130)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series 6-Slice Toaster Oven Air Fryer (90082) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. The Best Buy exclusive is regularly as much as $130, although we have seen it in the $80 range. Walmart’s listing is sitting at a bloated $130+ right now and today’s deal is the best price we can find. While $60 might seem a touch pricey for your average toaster oven, this model features 13-preset cooking modes including air frying technology. Whether you’re in need of some simple countertop baking and broiling or just want to cook up some fries in one of the healthiest ways possible, this model can handle it. It has a 6-slice or 0.8-cubic foot capacity as well as an included frying basket, crumb tray, bake pan, and wire grill. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’re paying a slight premium on this model due to the included air frying function. If you already have an air fryer or just aren’t interested in fried foods (air or otherwise), consider a basic Black+Decker model at under $38. It is a little smaller overall, but it will more than suffice for quick countertop warm-ups and cooking jobs. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

DIY tool kits, personal grooming products, succulents, and much more are all on sale in our Home Goods Guide today.

Bella Pro Series Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Master hearty brunch recipes with this six-slice Bella Pro digital toaster oven. Nine preprogrammed cook functions provide optimal settings for baking, broiling and warming various dishes, and the convection option and quartz and steel heating elements help achieve efficient, evenly cooked results. The 24L capacity of this 1800W Bella Pro digital toaster oven accommodates a 12-inch pizza.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!