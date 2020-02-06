Get your smoothie on with a Ninja FreshVac Blender at $60 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is now offering the Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac Technology (BL580) for $59.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this model usually sells for between $70 and $90 or so at Amazon with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find and a match for our previous mention. You’re looking at an 1100-watt blender powerful enough to “pulverize ice, whole fruits and seeds in seconds.” But it also ships with the FreshVac pump which is said to eliminate “oxygen from beverages [while] enhancing their texture, flavor and color.” This model ships with a pair of FreshVac cups with spout lids as well as a 24-ounce blending cup. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Amazon customers. More details below.

At $60, this is a solid price for a blender with this kind of power but you can save an additional $10 by opting for the Ninja Personal Blender at $50. It’s not quite as powerful overall, nor does it include the FreshVac technology, but it will certainly whip up your protein shakes and includes a pair of on-the-go blender cups just the same. Otherwise, just grab the Magic Bullet blender at $37 and call it a day.

Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac Technology:

FreshVac Technology – The easy-to-use, one-touch, FreshVac Pump is designed to preserve vitamins, flavors, and colors by removing oxygen before blending

The Next Generation of Nutrient & Vitamin Extraction – Unlock the full potential of your fruits and veggies

Auto-iQ Technology – Features intelligent programs that combine unique timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns that do the work for you. Cord length-2.8 feet

