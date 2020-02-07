Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphone see rare 1-day drop to $124 (Reg. $169)

- Feb. 7th 2020 7:08 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Firemall via Amazon offers the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Professional Headphones for $124 shipped in Gun Metal. That’s down from the usual $169 price tag and the best we’ve seen at Amazon in this color. If you’re looking for an upgraded listening experience that won’t break the bank, this is the route to go. There are 45mm large-aperture drivers with “rare earth magnets” and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils providing “critically acclaimed sonic performance.” The earcups swivel 90-degrees and a detachable cable is included. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking to go wireless? Mpow’s H7 Bluetooth headphones offer an attractive price tag at around $20 and a lightweight design. Notable features include up to 18-hours of battery life on a single charge and on-ear controls for playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xGM Headphones feature:

  • Proprietary 45 millimeter large aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper clad aluminum wire voice coils
  • Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
  • Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments

