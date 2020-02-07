Get 16 Panasonic eneloop batteries from $47 with these Amazon deals (17% off)

Amazon is offering a 12-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries plus a 4-pack of AA’s with a charger for $47.94 shipped. Or, you could grab a 12-pack of AA eneloop’s with a 4-pack of AAA eneloop’s for $46.94 shipped. Regularly $57 and $56 respectively, these are among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time, only being $1 above the best prices that we’ve seen for each. If you’re looking for a way to stop using so many batteries in remotes, controllers, and the like, this is it. I use Panasonic’s eneloop batteries in most of my Xbox controllers and other devices around the house that would normally go through non-rechargeables often and love it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, these kits come with 16 total batteries, which might be a bit overkill for you. A 4-pack of Panasonic’s eneloop Pro AA’s is $26 shipped right now at Amazon. The “Pro” lineup offers you a greater charge capacity for longer-lasting batteries. Just keep in mind that you’ll only score four batteries here, instead of the 16 that you’ll find in today’s lead deal.

However, opting for Energizer’s rechargeable kit will save even more. It comes with four AA’s and a charger for under $19 Prime shipped. The one thing to note is that these don’t have quite the capacity of either of the above mentioned batteries, meaning they won’t last quite as long.

Panasonic eneloop features:

  • Recharge up to 2100 times
  • Maintain up to 70% of their charge after 10 years (when not it use)
  • 2000mAh type, 1900mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery
  • 800mAh type, 750mAh min, Ni-MH pre-charged rechargeable battery

