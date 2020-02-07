Nest Thermostat E delivers energy savings, more for $135 (Reg. $169)

Today only, Woot offers the Nest Thermostat E for $134.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. For comparison, it typically goes for $169 with today’s deals falling in line with our previous mentions. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash and go with the Emerson Sensi Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat for $96. HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control mean that you’ll be able to change the temperature with your voice, no matter which platform you prefer. Seven-day scheduling, remote access, and installation in “30 minutes or less” make this an easy buy at under $90. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 3,500 Amazon reviewers.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Frosted display

Remote control

Energy-efficiency

Home/Away assist

Wireless connection

Upgrade your system. The Nest Thermostat E works with most 24V heating and cooling systems, including gas, electric, forced air, heat pump, radiant, oil, hot water, solar and geothermal.

