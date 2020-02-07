PS4 Pro 1TB Console bundled with HZD Complete and Nioh for $300 ($425+ value)

Rushhourwholesaler (97.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles with a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Nioh for $299.99 shipped. Sony’s high-end PS4 Pro is regularly $400 on its own without the extra games, although it is currently on sale for $350 at Amazon. Combined, Nioh and HZD Complete add at least $26 to the package leaving you with a savings of up to $126 today. PlayStation 4 Pro comes with everything you need to get started including a DualShock 4 controller, HDMI cable and a headset. It also brings HDR and 4K resolution capabilities to your game room. More details below.

Today’s offer is a slightly better value than the $285 PS4 Pro deal we have live right here. Although that offer might be worth a closer look for those not interested in the included games here. PlayStation 5 might be headed our way later this year, but unless you plan on paying full price for it at launch, PS4 Pro is a great way to hold you over until we see price drops on Sony’s upcoming home console.

All of the best PS4 game deals can be found in the usual place while the latest PSN sale has Death Stranding price drops and more at up to 50% off. The February PS Plus freebies are up for the taking too.

We also still have some notable offers on PlayStation-compatible accessories like this WD_Black 5TB P10 drive at $40 off and LucidSound’s LS41 wireless PS4 headset at a new all-time low.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way

4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV

More HD Power: Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors

