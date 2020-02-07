PS4 Pro 1TB Console bundled with HZD Complete and Nioh for $300 ($425+ value)

- Feb. 7th 2020 8:27 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $426 $300
0

Rushhourwholesaler (97.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles with a copy of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Nioh for $299.99 shipped. Sony’s high-end PS4 Pro is regularly $400 on its own without the extra games, although it is currently on sale for $350 at Amazon. Combined, Nioh and HZD Complete add at least $26 to the package leaving you with a savings of up to $126 today. PlayStation 4 Pro comes with everything you need to get started including a DualShock 4 controller, HDMI cable and a headset. It also brings HDR and 4K resolution capabilities to your game room. More details below.

Today’s offer is a slightly better value than the $285 PS4 Pro deal we have live right here. Although that offer might be worth a closer look for those not interested in the included games here. PlayStation 5 might be headed our way later this year, but unless you plan on paying full price for it at launch, PS4 Pro is a great way to hold you over until we see price drops on Sony’s upcoming home console.

All of the best PS4 game deals can be found in the usual place while the latest PSN sale has Death Stranding price drops and more at up to 50% off. The February PS Plus freebies are up for the taking too.

We also still have some notable offers on PlayStation-compatible accessories like this WD_Black 5TB P10 drive at $40 off and LucidSound’s LS41 wireless PS4 headset at a new all-time low.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

  • Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way
  • 4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV
  • More HD Power: Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro
  • HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $426 $300
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard