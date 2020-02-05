PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console hits 2020 low from $285 shipped (Reg. $400)

Rushhourwholesaler (97.6% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Consoles for $284.99 shipped. Regularly $400 at Best Buy and elsewhere, it is currently on sale for $350 at Amazon. While we did see some offers for less during the 2019 Black Friday season, today’s deal is on par with the most notable price drops since then and is now at the best price we have tracked in 2020. Your next best bet is the 1-day $300 offer found at Woot. Along with a 1TB capacity and all the usuals like the included DualShock 4 controller, headset and HDMI cable, Sony’s high-end machine also introduces HDR and 4K compatibility to your game room. All of today’s best PS4 deals can be found right here and don’t forget about today’s wide ranging PSN sale. More details below.

PlayStation 5 is set for release during the 2020 holiday season and you can read all about its 8K resolution, ray tracing, and built-in SSD right here. But if you plan on waiting for a price drop on Sony’s upcoming home console instead of jumping in right away, it might be worth investing in a discounted PS4 Pro in the meantime. We don’t expect to see anything in the way of notable discounts on PS5 for some time and it will almost certainly come in at well over $300 when it launches.

In case you missed it earlier, you can up your PS4 storage with a WD_Black 5TB P10 drive at $40 off and LucidSound’s LS41 wireless PS4 headset is down at $119.50 (Reg. $200).

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Heighten your experiences. Enrich your adventures. Let the super charged PS4 Pro lead the way

4K TV Gaming : PS4 Pro outputs gameplay to your 4K TV

More HD Power: Turn on Boost Mode to give PS4 games access to the increased power of PS4 Pro

HDR Technology : With an HDR TV, compatible PS4 games display an unbelievably vibrant and life like range of colors

