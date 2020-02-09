Bring home a Shiatsu Foot Massager for $69, today only (Reg. $100)

- Feb. 9th 2020 7:39 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Shaft Brands via Amazon offers the InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager for $69.34 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $100 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This model focuses on your feet, deliver massage air compression that’s made to improve circulation. The infrared heat function will “relieve muscle tension, tired feet, neuropathy, chronic nerve pain, and plantar fasciitis by turning on the heat function.” It has been designed to be entirely removable and washable between uses. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

InvoSpa Shiatsu Foot Massager features:

Whether you just want an easy relaxing foot massage, or a deep tissue shiatsu kneading massage – you can easily adjust the intensity of the message and choose between 3 different pressure levels! It is designed to fit the preference of any user or specific massage session, controlled by 2 independent air chambers that cover the entire foot surface! The air compression function can be used purely by itself as to promote better blood circulation, or together with the diffident massage functions.

