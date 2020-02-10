Elgato’s Stream Deck XL returns to Amazon low following $50 discount, now $200

Amazon currently offers the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $199.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically selling for $250, today’s price cut saves you 20% and matches our previous mention from the holidays for the Amazon all-time low. Featuring 32 programmable LCD keys, Elgato’s Stream Deck XL natively integrates with popular programs like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Adding this into your setup offers quick access to settings, macro shortcuts, and other ways to enhance your workflow. All of these inclusions make it a great option for Twitch streamers, video creators, and professionals alike. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,900 customers. More below.

Now if having 32 buttons is a little much, you can still score much of the same functionality by going with the standard Elgato Stream Deck at $130. This model touts a smaller footprint and only rocks 10 of the programable keys, but still gives you access to plenty of tools for streamlining your gaming or streaming setup.

For more ways to upgrade your kit, be sure to swing by our PC Gaming guide which has deals on plenty of peripherals and accessories. One of the more notable offers we’re seeing right now takes 50% off Razer’s BlackWidow Essential Keyboard, dropping it to $50 at Amazon.

Elgato Stream Deck XL features:

Improve the quality of online broadcasts with this Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller. The included app makes it easy to assign custom functions to the 32 touch-sensitive keys for easy access to actions and effects. This Elgato Stream Deck XL advanced stream controller is compatible with a variety of popular live streaming services.

