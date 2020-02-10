Roku Express HD is an affordable Disney+ streamer at $24 (Reg. $30)

Amazon offers the 2019 Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player for $24 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Walmart for the same price as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Down from $30, today’s offer matches the second-best price we’ve seen to date as well as our previous mention. Roku’s latest iteration of Express HD sports a refreshed design with a smaller footprint and still brings all the usual perks from the brand’s lineup of streaming devices. It offers access to most of the popular services from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+ and Disney+. Express HD also features 1080p playback, Dolby Atmos HDMI passthrough, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,600 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, Roku Express HD is one of the most affordable streaming media players on the market and is notably less than Amazon’s entry-level Fire TV Stick, which will run you $40 right now.

A great way to use your savings from today’s deal would be grabbing this Command Hanging Strip. It’ll be a perfect way to affix the streaming device to the back of your TV so it’s out of sight. Plus, it has velcro so you can easily remove Roku Express should the need arise down the road.

Roku Express HD features:

Get access to a rich variety of entertainment choices with this Roku Express HD streaming media player. The downloadable app enables remote access and control from your Android and iOS devices, while the intuitive on-screen navigation offers a smooth watching experience. This Roku Express HD streaming media player includes a high-speed HDMI cable for simple installation.

