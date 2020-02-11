Verizon offering iPhone 11 BOGO FREE with a year of Disney+ included, more

Verizon is offering Apple’s latest iPhone 11 buy-one-get-one-free when you add a new line on its Unlimited plan. Essentially, when you buy an iPhone 11 at $699.99 (or $29.16 per month), you’ll get $700 off a second when you add a new line to an Unlimited plan. Activation fees of up to $40 per line may apply. Folks on the Verizon Unlimited plan will also bag a FREE year of Disney+ with their service subscription. You’ll also net a FREE year of Apple TV+ with your purchase, giving you two different streaming subscriptions to choose from when you’re ready to watch something. Apple’s iPhone 11 packs a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, Face ID, an ultra-wide camera, and the A13 Bionic CPU for insane processing power. Learn more in our hands-on review.

With your savings, why not grab this clear case? It’s just $9 Prime shipped at Amazon, offering you the ability to see your new smartphone’s beautiful color. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller and carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 12,000 happy shoppers.

Don’t forget to check out Best Buy’s Apple sale event going on right now. There are savings to be had on Apple Watch, MacBook, and more there.

Apple iPhone 11 features:

6.1-Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra wide and wide cameras; night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP True Depth front Camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and slo-mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

