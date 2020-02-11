Save on iconic Marvel and DC graphic novels at ComiXology with deals from $1

ComiXology has kicked off its latest collection of discounts, this time marking down a variety of Marvel comics penned by famed author Nick Spencer starting at under $1. One standout amongst the sale is on Generations at $7.99. Down from $20, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. This 328-page graphic novel focuses on the journeys of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor as they pave the way for future generations of heroes like Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and more. Following Avengers: Endgame, this is a great read to get ready for all of the upcoming MCU action. Head below for additional Marvel deals and more.

Other notable Marvel comic deals today:

On top of its Marvel sale, ComiXology is giving DC fans some action with an appropriately-timed Power Couples Sale. Much like the featured deals, prices start at under $1 here, with a wide selection of graphic novels and single issue reads available. So whether you’re a fan of Superman and Wonderwomen, Batgirl and Robin, or some other iconic crimefighting duo, then this sale has you covered. Shop all the deals right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Marvel Generations synopsis:

Once upon a time, a skinny kid from New York City picked up a shield and charged into battle… a prodigal son lifted a sacred hammer and proved himself worthy… and an arrogant genius forged an armor that would harness his true potential. And together, they became Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Today, that heroic legacy lives on in the next generation of heroes – and it will be put to the test as the Marvel Universe’s greatest champions unite and charge headlong into tomorrow!

