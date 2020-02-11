Nintendo launches giant eShop sale from $5: Rayman, Resident Evil, Mario, more

Nintendo has now launched a wide ranging publisher sale via the eShop, In fact, it’s more like publisher sales with a series of discounted titles from Ubisoft, Warner Bros., Blizzard, Capcom, and others. While at times these eShop digital sales are generally focused on indie games and the like, this week’s sales events are packed full of big name titles. Those include, but are not limited to, franchises like Rayman, Mega Man, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and many more. Needless to say this is a great time to fill up your back catalogue with discounted games. Head below for a complete list of our favorite picks from the sale starting from $5 or less.

Top Picks from the eShop Sales:

While you’re waiting for Animal Crossing and its special edition console to release next month, Hokko Life is the closest you’ll get in the meantime. But be sure to check out the new Portable Retro Champ NES/Famicom console if you prefer retro experiences and then go score some freebies from Nintendo’s new airport pop-up shops. Here are the rest of today’s best game deals and this morning’s price drops on Nintendo Labo kits.

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition:

Rayman, Globox, and the Teensies are off wandering through an enchanted forest when they discover a mysterious tent filled with a series of captivating paintings. As they look more closely, they notice each painting seems to tell the story of a mythical world. While focusing on a painting that shows a medieval land, they are suddenly sucked into the painting, entering the world, and the adventure begins. The gang must run, jump, and fight their way through each world to save the day and discover the secrets of every legendary painting.

