PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller lets you go Pro for less, now $36

Amazon is offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller in Red for $36 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and is one of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a Pro-like controller but don’t want to break the bank, this PowerA Enhanced offering is worth a look. It’s wireless and wields 30-hour battery life off a set of fresh AA batteries. PowerA backs this controller with a 2-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

(Update 2/12 1:50pm): Best Buy is offering the Insignia Dual Charging Station Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers at $9.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $20, today’s deal is 50% off and matching our previous mention. Perfect for all you Nintendo Pro Controller addicts, this model can charge up two of them at once with “built-in overvoltage, overcurrent, and overheating protection.”

If you like 8Bitdo (who doesn’t), you could opt for its Zero 2 Bluetooth Gamepad instead and only pay $20. Not only does it work with Switch, you’ll also be able to use it on Windows, Android, macOS, and more.

Speaking of Nintendo, the company just announced that four new titles will arrive in the Switch Online catalog this month. Swing by our coverage to see which games are on the docket.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller features:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Ergonomic design with standard button layout features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Includes 2 AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay

Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

