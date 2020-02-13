Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker returns to all-time low at $100 (Save $99)

The official Bose eBay storefront is currently offering its SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker for $99.95 shipped. Usually selling for $199, it just dropped to $160 today at Amazon. That saves you up to $99 and matches the all-time low there set back over the holidays. SoundTouch 10 delivers both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, the latter of which allows you to stream music from Spotify and more. Alexa integration enters for voice control, and multi-room audio support means this can work in tandem with other Bose speakers. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,800 customers.

If the smart connectivity from the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker really catches your eye, then you might be better off picking up an Echo Dot instead. You’ll bring home one of the Alexa speakers for $30, but will give up the enhanced audio quality included with our featured deal.

Those looking to bring audio with them while out and about won’t find the lead offer to be all too appealing. But fret not, as we’re still seeing the JBL Pulse 4 RGB Speaker at $50 off. That’s on top of discounts on the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 lineup, which are matching all-time low starting from $100.

Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Speaker features:

The SoundTouch® 10 wireless music system is the easiest way to play music throughout your home. Plus, it’s so small, you can place it just about anywhere to stream millions of songs from music services, Internet radio stations and your stored music library – all with full, rich sound. You can even play your favorite music instantly, without a phone or tablet. Simply press one of six presets on the speaker or remote, and the music starts.

