Wilson Evolution basketball gets you ready for March Madness at $50

Amazon offers the Wilson Evolution Game Basketball in Royal for $49.94 shipped. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag and a match of the second-best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. This model features Wilson’s well-known microfiber composite material, which is amongst the best out there on the market. It’s one of the best basketball out there for most players, with a cushion core design that’s easy to handle and develops a nice patina over time. Wilson basketballs are the industry standard, and with March Madness just around the corner, it’s a great time to pick one up at a discount today. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a lower-cost alternative, consider going with Spalding’s NBA Street Outdoor Basketball. It’s currently just $11 at Amazon and a #1 best-seller with stellar ratings. This model doesn’t have as nice of a leather finish as the featured deal above, but you’d be hard-pressed to beat the price. Learn more here.

Wilson Evolution features:

ROYAL BLUE: Exclusive royal blue color accents on Wilson and Evolution wordmark logos

THE #1 INDOOR BALL: The Evolution is the #1 indoor game basketball in America, on more courts than any other basketball

SIGNATURE EVO FEEL: The soft feel that the Evolution basketball is famous for is due it’s Cushion Core Carcass, making the ball softer to the touch and easier to grip around the rim

