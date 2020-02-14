Home Depot 1-day tool sale takes up to 60% off RIDGID, Ryobi, and Makita

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 60% off RIDGID, Ryobi, and Makita power tools. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RIDGID 18V Drill/Driver Combo Kit with two batteries for $179. As a comparison, it originally sold for $299 but goes for around $225 regularly. This is a match of our previous mention. RIDGID delivers a drill and driver with this kit, plus two batteries, and a carrying case. A wall charger rounds out the list of notable features. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another standout is the RYOBI 18V ONE+ Cordless 6-Gallon Wet/Dry Vaccum Kit for $169. As a comparison, it typically goes for $199 and today’s deal represents the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. This RYOBI shop vac departs from other options on the market with its fully cordless design, instead relying on a robust 9Ah lithium battery. Of course, that same battery can be used to power other 18V products in RYOBI’s lineup. You’ll receive a charger, various accessories, the battery, and a vacuum with purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars by 800+ Home Depot customers.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for additional deals on top-rated Makita, Ryobi, and RIDGID tools at best-of-the-year pricing. You can see the entire sale right here.

RIDGID 18V Cordless Brush Drill/Driver features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Drill/Driver and Impact Wrench Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag. This kit offers the versatility both powerful drilling and driving options. RIDGID brushless motors offer up to 50% more runtime and longer motor life. The 2-Speed Drill/Driver features all metal gears for extended jobsite durability. The compact and lightweight cordless Brushless Impact Wrench delivers 450 ft./lbs. of torque to power through the most demanding applications.

