HyperX Cloud Mix gaming headphones are wired + Bluetooth for $130 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Mix Wired and Bluetooth Gaming Headset for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re looking for a great all-around headset, this is it. It’ll function as a wired gaming headset, Bluetooth music headphones, and even more. HyperX is one of the best names in the business when it comes to gaming headsets, and this one is no joke. The detachable microphone helps it keep a low profile when being stored or transported, and the handy carrying case ensures that everything is always together while you’re on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Update 2/14 @ 4:10 PM: Amazon is offering the Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headset for $60 shipped. Normally between $70-$80 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

For a more budget-friendly gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Stinger is under $45 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not Bluetooth-enabled, it’s a great option if you can’t drop $130 on your gaming gear right now. If you’re wanting to step up your audio game in other ways, we recently went over how to make your microphone sound better while streaming and in voice chats, so be sure to give that a look here.

However, those looking to upgrade their mouse and keyboard won’t want to miss Staples’ sale on the Logitech MX Master 3 and MX Keys, which brings both down to under $76 each. And don’t forget that Apple’s AirPods are currently within pennies of their all-time low at $129.

HyperX Cloud Mix features:

Wired gaming headset certified for Hi Res Audio, with detachable braided cable with in line audio control

Bluetooth wireless technology for on the go connectivity and intuitive onboard controls

HyperX dual chamber drivers for more distinction and less distortion

Built in mic and a detachable boom mic.Impedance: 40 Ω

Signature HyperX comfort and durability

