LapGear’s lap desk is the perfect couch working accessory at just $15

- Feb. 14th 2020 3:03 pm ET

Get this deal
$25 $15
0

Amazon is offering the LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $14.99 Prime shipped. Down from its regular rate of up to $25, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you love working from the couch, and let’s face it, who doesn’t, then this is a must. It keeps your laptop on a smooth, flat surface so it can easily breathe and stay cool. Plus, it keeps your legs from warming up when the laptop gets a bit hot. It also serves as a holder for your iPad or iPhone when watching videos thanks to the handy recess in it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something a bit different, Kensington has a lift-up cooling stand for your laptop at under $13 Prime shipped. It’s more geared toward keeping your MacBook or other laptop at eye level when working at a desk, though it could be used in a lap just the same.

Whether you’re working at a desk or on your lap, you’ll likely need a new mouse. Logitech’s MX Master 3 is currently down to under $76 right now. However, you could save even more by picking up this budget-focused wireless mouse to up your productivity.

LapGear Lap Desk features:

  • Fits up to 15.6 inch laptops
  • Media slot holds your cell phone tablet or e-reader
  • Tapered memory foam cushion provides stability for your devices
  • Ergonomic wrist pad makes typing comfortable and keeps your laptop from sliding
  • Smooth flat surface provides proper ventilation for your laptop

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$25 $15
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

LapGear

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide