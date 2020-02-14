LapGear’s lap desk is the perfect couch working accessory at just $15

Amazon is offering the LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $14.99 Prime shipped. Down from its regular rate of up to $25, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you love working from the couch, and let’s face it, who doesn’t, then this is a must. It keeps your laptop on a smooth, flat surface so it can easily breathe and stay cool. Plus, it keeps your legs from warming up when the laptop gets a bit hot. It also serves as a holder for your iPad or iPhone when watching videos thanks to the handy recess in it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
For something a bit different, Kensington has a lift-up cooling stand for your laptop at under $13 Prime shipped. It’s more geared toward keeping your MacBook or other laptop at eye level when working at a desk, though it could be used in a lap just the same.
Whether you’re working at a desk or on your lap, you’ll likely need a new mouse. Logitech’s MX Master 3 is currently down to under $76 right now. However, you could save even more by picking up this budget-focused wireless mouse to up your productivity.
LapGear Lap Desk features:
- Fits up to 15.6 inch laptops
- Media slot holds your cell phone tablet or e-reader
- Tapered memory foam cushion provides stability for your devices
- Ergonomic wrist pad makes typing comfortable and keeps your laptop from sliding
- Smooth flat surface provides proper ventilation for your laptop
