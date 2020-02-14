LapGear’s lap desk is the perfect couch working accessory at just $15

Amazon is offering the LapGear Smart-e Memory Foam Lap Desk for $14.99 Prime shipped. Down from its regular rate of up to $25, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you love working from the couch, and let’s face it, who doesn’t, then this is a must. It keeps your laptop on a smooth, flat surface so it can easily breathe and stay cool. Plus, it keeps your legs from warming up when the laptop gets a bit hot. It also serves as a holder for your iPad or iPhone when watching videos thanks to the handy recess in it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something a bit different, Kensington has a lift-up cooling stand for your laptop at under $13 Prime shipped. It’s more geared toward keeping your MacBook or other laptop at eye level when working at a desk, though it could be used in a lap just the same.

Whether you’re working at a desk or on your lap, you’ll likely need a new mouse. Logitech’s MX Master 3 is currently down to under $76 right now. However, you could save even more by picking up this budget-focused wireless mouse to up your productivity.

LapGear Lap Desk features:

Fits up to 15.6 inch laptops

Media slot holds your cell phone tablet or e-reader

Tapered memory foam cushion provides stability for your devices

Ergonomic wrist pad makes typing comfortable and keeps your laptop from sliding

Smooth flat surface provides proper ventilation for your laptop

