Put a Mac mini on the wall or under a desk with Sabrent’s $10 mount (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac Mini VESA/Wall/Under Desk Mount for $9.99 shipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile mount paves the way for affixing your Mac mini to a VESA-ready monitor, underneath a desk, or even onto the wall. A silver powder coating protects your your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. Access to buttons, ports, and slots is wide open, allowing you to take advantage of all the I/O your Mac has to offer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Chances are that even after mounting a Mac mini, you’ll still have cables to tidy up. Snag a 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5 to tame each cord running to and from your Mac.

Speaking of Mac mini, we found some deals today that start at $699. Depending on which model you select, savings of up to $200 can be locked in.

Sabrent Mac Mini Mount features:

Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.

Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.

Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.

Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.

Screws, drywall anchors, and easy installation instructions included.

