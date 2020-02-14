Put a Mac mini on the wall or under a desk with Sabrent’s $10 mount (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Sabrent Mac Mini VESA/Wall/Under Desk Mount for $9.99 shipped. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This versatile mount paves the way for affixing your Mac mini to a VESA-ready monitor, underneath a desk, or even onto the wall. A silver powder coating protects your your Mac mini from scratches and scuffs. Access to buttons, ports, and slots is wide open, allowing you to take advantage of all the I/O your Mac has to offer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Chances are that even after mounting a Mac mini, you’ll still have cables to tidy up. Snag a 100-pack of 4-inch Multi-Purpose Cable Ties for $5 to tame each cord running to and from your Mac.
Speaking of Mac mini, we found some deals today that start at $699. Depending on which model you select, savings of up to $200 can be locked in.
Sabrent Mac Mini Mount features:
- Mount easily and securely your Mac mini.
- Allows full access to power button, output jacks, and cables.
- Silver powder coating helps protect your Mac Mini from scratches or damage.
- Compatible with Unibody Mac Mini.
- Screws, drywall anchors, and easy installation instructions included.
