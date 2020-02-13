Microsoft is launching a Free Play Days event this weekend. Not to be confused with the usual free Games with Gold program, these promotions generally offer up a few digital Xbox games for Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members to try for free over the weekend. This time around, members can install and play Sonic Mania, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD and NBA 2K20 completely free of charge starting today. Head below the fold for all the details.

Free Play Days Event:

This weekend’s Free Play Days event kicks off today at 12:01 a.m. PST and will run through until Sunday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST exclusively for Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members. Providing your membership is in order, head over to this promotion page to access the free games. Or just navigate to them on your console via the “Gold member area on the home dashboard.” Make sure you’re signed in too.

Plus Some Price Drops:

Now, you can play these three titles for free throughout the weekend, but it all gets shutdown after that. If you want your progress, Gamerscore, and achievements earned from the Free Play Days event to carry over, you’ll need to purchase these titles. Fortunately, they are all on sale right now via the Xbox marketplace:

Some reports suggest these discounts will only be around until 6 p.m. tonight, so you’ll need to be fast if you want to try them for free and then purchase at a discount. While your progress from the free weekend might not carry over, you could always just give them a shot for nothing this weekend and then wait for a much better, 9to5Toys-worthy discount to pick up the full thing at a later date.

Here are today’s best Xbox game deals, Xbox One S 1TB All Digital at a new 2020 low of $140 and everything you need to know about the upcoming Prince of Persia game.

Xbox Free Play Days Details:

We’re back with more great games for you to play this weekend with Free Play Days! Experience all the next level features and exclusive All-Star 2020 content that NBA 2K20 has to offer. Or are you down for updated takes on classic titles? Then challenge your reflexes with Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD and Sonic Mania.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!