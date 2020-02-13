Play Sonic, NBA 2K20, and Super Monkey Ball for FREE this weekend on Xbox One

- Feb. 13th 2020 12:23 pm ET

FREE
0

Microsoft is launching a Free Play Days event this weekend. Not to be confused with the usual free Games with Gold program, these promotions generally offer up a few digital Xbox games for Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate members to try for free over the weekend. This time around, members can install and play Sonic Mania, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD and NBA 2K20 completely free of charge starting today. Head below the fold for all the details.

Free Play Days Event:

This weekend’s Free Play Days event kicks off today at 12:01 a.m. PST and will run through until Sunday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. PST exclusively for Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members. Providing your membership is in order, head over to this promotion page to access the free games. Or just navigate to them on your console via the “Gold member area on the home dashboard.” Make sure you’re signed in too. 

Plus Some Price Drops:

Now, you can play these three titles for free throughout the weekend, but it all gets shutdown after that. If you want your progress, Gamerscore, and achievements earned from the Free Play Days event to carry over, you’ll need to purchase these titles. Fortunately, they are all on sale right now via the Xbox marketplace:

Free Play Days event features Sonic Mania and more

Some reports suggest these discounts will only be around until 6 p.m. tonight, so you’ll need to be fast if you want to try them for free and then purchase at a discount. While your progress from the free weekend might not carry over, you could always just give them a shot for nothing this weekend and then wait for a much better, 9to5Toys-worthy discount to pick up the full thing at a later date.

Here are today’s best Xbox game deals, Xbox One S 1TB All Digital at a new 2020 low of $140 and everything you need to know about the upcoming Prince of Persia game.

Xbox Free Play Days Details:

We’re back with more great games for you to play this weekend with Free Play Days! Experience all the next level features and exclusive All-Star 2020 content that NBA 2K20 has to offer. Or are you down for updated takes on classic titles? Then challenge your reflexes with Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD and Sonic Mania.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard