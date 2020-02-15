Amazon has Timbuk2’s Parkside 16-inch MacBook Pro Backpack for $46 (Reg. $60)

Feb. 15th 2020

$46
Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack for $46.10 shipped. That’s well over 20% off the typical rate there and the best price we can find right now. This black and red backpack sports three interior pockets and four on the outside, providing a total of seven compartments. It’s ready to haul a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making a great option for the entire lineup of Apple notebooks and many others. A slim form-factor makes it a great choice for toting as a personal item during flights. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Considerably lower today’s expense when opting for the AmazonBasics Urban Laptop Backpack at $29. It too can fit a 16-inch MacBook Pro and features organizational compartments for pens, keys, a smartphone, and more.

Yet another option includes yesterday’s find on the Osprey Farpoint Travel Backpack for $120 at Amazon. Typically fetching $160, this offers up a savings of 25%.

Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack features:

  • Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check
  • Internal organizer for pens, phones, and other small stuff
  • Pockets: 3 interior slip, 4 exterior

