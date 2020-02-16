WeMo’s $17 Mini Smart Plug is an affordable way to try out HomeKit (32% off)

Amazon is currently offering the WeMo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Find it for the same price over at Best Buy. Today’s offer is good for a 32% discount from its usual $25 going rate, matches our previous mention, and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Headlined by HomeKit control, the WeMo Mini Smart Plug is a great way to test the waters of a Siri-controlled setup. It’s perfect for automating everything from lamps to coffee makers and more. Plus, it has a compact design that won’t hog an entire wall outlet. Over 9,700 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

If the featured deal doesn’t do it for you, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs. There you’ll of course find the featured option from WeMo, but there are also smart plugs from brands like Eve, Philips Hue, and more which have made the cut.

WeMo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Convert almost any electronic device into a smart appliance with the Wemo Mini Wi-Fi smart plug. It plugs into any outlet and lets you control attached appliances via mobile devices.

