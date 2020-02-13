Add the PowerA Link Edition Lunchbox to your collection at $15.50 (Amazon low)

Feb. 13th 2020

Get this deal
Reg. $19+ $15.50
0

Amazon is offering the PowerA Climbing Link Edition Collectible Lunchbox Kit for Nintendo Switch at $15.48. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $24 or so, we have seen it down closer to $19 lately with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed Nintendo merch would look amazing in the game room as a collectible, but it is also quite functional. Not only do you get the tin lunchbox, a set of earbuds, a cleaning cloth, and a screen protector, but it also includes a matching Climbing Link Edition Joy-Con comfort grip that’s “only available with this kit.” Rated 4+ stars. More details and switch accessory deals below.

You could opt for this soft Super Mario Bros. Lunch Box at $12 or this Pokemon Plush Pikachu option at $13, but neither of which are quite as collectible looking as today’s tin lead deal. Just about all of the high-quality Zelda options are either not licensed or go for even more than today’s featured offer.

Speaking of Switch accessory deals, we have PowerA controllers from $36, dual charging stations for $10 and PDP’s Pikachu-themed Switch travel case for $15 (Save 25%). You’ll be able to score free Nintendo gear from the upcoming Switch airport lounges and here are all the new SNES/NES games coming to Switch Online this month.

PowerA Climbing Link Edition Lunchbox Kit:

  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo
  • Collectible ‘Climbing Link’ Edition Lunchbox Tin
  • ‘Climbing Link’ Edition Joy-Con comfort grip, only available with this kit
  • Includes earbuds for private playing, cleaning cloth, screen protector and applicator

