Audio-Technica LP60 Turntable for $78 or with Bluetooth for $88 ($130+ value)

BuyDig is now offering the Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable System (AT-LP60) with a Deco Gear Bluetooth Adapter for $87.99 shipped. This turntable usually sells for $100 at Amazon (currently on sale for $90) while the Bluetooth adapter carries a $30 value. Today’s offer saves you as much as $42 and is matching our previous mention on this particular bundle. Just for comparison sake, the Bluetooth version of this tunable sells for $129 right now. Compatible with both 33-1/3 and 45 RPM records, this is a fully-automatic belt-drive turntable with a switchable phono pre-amp and RCA output cables. But with the included adapter you can beam your vinyl to any Bluetooth-enabled speaker setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 320 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

However, if you don’t need the Bluetooth adapter and subsequent connectivity, BuyDig also has this same turntable on sale for $78.99 shipped as well. While the overall value might not be as good considering the $30 Bluetooth adapter’s individual price, it is a great option if you know you won’t want it. Outside of one of those Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntables, today’s deals are about as affordable as it gets for a brand name turntable with solid reviews.

Whichever option you choose, be sure to run through our feature on finding the right turntable for your setup and more.

Audio-Technica Stereo Turntable System:

Fully automatic belt-driven turntable operation with two speeds: 33-1/3 and 45 RPM

Anti-resonance, die-cast aluminum platter

Integral Dual Magnet phono cartridge with replaceable diamond stylus

Built-in switchable phono pre-amplifier with RCA output cables to connect to audio systems and powered speakers

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!