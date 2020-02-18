Sam’s Club is offering $300 gift cards with iPhone X/S/Max + Galaxy S9/10/+

- Feb. 18th 2020 1:47 pm ET

0

Sam’s Club is currently offering a $300 gift card with the purchase of select smartphones. When you buy either Apple or Samsung’s previous-generation devices, you’ll score a $300 gift card with activation on Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. Do keep in mind that only AT&T activations score you the discount online, and the other two carriers require you to go into the store. Prices for these smartphones start at $20 per month. If you missed out on the holiday sales of these phones, now’s a great time to save. While they aren’t the latest-and-greatest, both Apple and Samsung’s previous-generation devices are still fantastic smartphones for everyone. With the iPhone X/S/Max sale, you’ll score an OLED display, dual cameras, and wireless charging capabilities. The Galaxy S10/+ will net you a triple camera setup that offers an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens, ensuring you can always capture the moment. Head below for a full list of eligible smartphones.

Note: The smartphones with links are eligible to be purchased online. However, if there is no link that means you’ll need to head into your local Sam’s Club in order to cash in on these savings. Activation fees vary and may apply.

$300 gift card with purchase:

Sam’s Club is also offering a selection of newer smartphones with $150 gift cards. While you won’t save quite as much, these are both Apple and Samsung’s latest-and-greatest devices, with this sale including the iPhone 11 Pro and the Galaxy Note 10.

$150 gift card with purchase:

Sprint customers who’d rather just save up front instead of in the form of a gift card will want to check out this sale. You can get the iPhone XS for $600 right now when you purchase and activate it on Sprint. Find out more in our deal coverage here. Also, don’t forget that Apple’s official cases for iPhone 11/Pro and iPhone X/S are on sale from $20 right now, so be sure to cash in on those savings too.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Samsung

Samsung
Sam’s Club

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide