Sam’s Club is currently offering a $300 gift card with the purchase of select smartphones. When you buy either Apple or Samsung’s previous-generation devices, you’ll score a $300 gift card with activation on Sprint, Verizon, or AT&T. Do keep in mind that only AT&T activations score you the discount online, and the other two carriers require you to go into the store. Prices for these smartphones start at $20 per month. If you missed out on the holiday sales of these phones, now’s a great time to save. While they aren’t the latest-and-greatest, both Apple and Samsung’s previous-generation devices are still fantastic smartphones for everyone. With the iPhone X/S/Max sale, you’ll score an OLED display, dual cameras, and wireless charging capabilities. The Galaxy S10/+ will net you a triple camera setup that offers an ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lens, ensuring you can always capture the moment. Head below for a full list of eligible smartphones.

Note: The smartphones with links are eligible to be purchased online. However, if there is no link that means you’ll need to head into your local Sam’s Club in order to cash in on these savings. Activation fees vary and may apply.

$300 gift card with purchase:

Sam’s Club is also offering a selection of newer smartphones with $150 gift cards. While you won’t save quite as much, these are both Apple and Samsung’s latest-and-greatest devices, with this sale including the iPhone 11 Pro and the Galaxy Note 10.

$150 gift card with purchase:

Sprint customers who’d rather just save up front instead of in the form of a gift card will want to check out this sale. You can get the iPhone XS for $600 right now when you purchase and activate it on Sprint. Find out more in our deal coverage here. Also, don’t forget that Apple’s official cases for iPhone 11/Pro and iPhone X/S are on sale from $20 right now, so be sure to cash in on those savings too.

