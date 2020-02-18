Slice’s Mini Cutter features a ceramic safety blade, hits Amazon low at $5.50

Amazon is offering the Slice Mini Cutter (10514) for $5.74 or $5.45 with Subscribe & Save. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $8 over the last few months, and closer to $9 or $10 before that, today’s deal is new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This ambidextrous cutter features a ceramic safety blade that seems dull to the touch but will work great for opening packages and other small tasks around the house/office. While this safety cutter is said to last “11 times longer” than a typical solution, you can flip the blade over for a new edge without using any tools too. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is among the most affordable options out there, but if the safety blade and form-factor aren’t cutting it for you, there are other options out there. This 3-pack of retractable razor knives sell for $5 even while this X-Acto Precision Knife sells for just over $4 at Amazon. Again, you won’t get the added level of safety with these options, but they are worth considering if the Slice Mini Cutter isn’t of interest to you.

We also still have Kershaw’s RJ Tactical pocket knife for $17 Prime shipped (30% off) and be sure to browse through our roundup of the best multi-tools out there from $5.

Slice Mini Cutter:

Slice safety blades’ unique cutting edge might seem dull, but it cuts right through your material while keeping you safe! Slice blades are finger-friendly and safe to the touch. Cuts Right or Left Handed!

Other blades are dangerously sharp. Slice blades start at a safe and effective sharpness and stay there 11 times longer. Installed rounded-tip blade guards against punctures.

Onboard magnet keeps this ambidextrous tool handy. Use easy, no-tool blade change mechanism to flip the blade over for a new edge, or to switch sides for left-handed use.

