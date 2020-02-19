Today only, get HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $280 (Cert. Refurb)

Feb. 19th 2020

$280
0

Today only, Woot offers the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook for $279.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this Chromebook originally sold for $599 and goes for $399 in new condition at Best Buy. Today’s deal is $60 less than the previous refurbished deal price and the lowest we’ve tracked. HP’s convertible Chromebook offers a 2-in-1 design alongside a foldable 14-inch display. There’s 8GB worth of RAM plus a 64GB eMMC flash memory system for additional storage beyond the included Google Drive cloud capacity. Plus, 802.11ac Wi-Fi rounds out the list of better-than-usual Chromebook specs. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep your laptop secure.”

For a larger screen size and lower price tag, consider this offer on Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook at $249. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve seen. Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and 32GB of internal storage alongside a robust “military-grade” build.

HP Chromebook features:

  • Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz dual-core processor
  • 14″ Full-HD (1920 x 1080) WLED-backlit IPS Touchscreen Display showcases movies and games in stunning clarity
  • 8GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power
  • 64GB eMMC Flash storage has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files
  • Enhanced viewing with the integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics

