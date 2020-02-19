Today only, get HP’s 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $280 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers the HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Convertible Chromebook for $279.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this Chromebook originally sold for $599 and goes for $399 in new condition at Best Buy. Today’s deal is $60 less than the previous refurbished deal price and the lowest we’ve tracked. HP’s convertible Chromebook offers a 2-in-1 design alongside a foldable 14-inch display. There’s 8GB worth of RAM plus a 64GB eMMC flash memory system for additional storage beyond the included Google Drive cloud capacity. Plus, 802.11ac Wi-Fi rounds out the list of better-than-usual Chromebook specs. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Put your savings to work and grab a stylish felt sleeve. This model over at Amazon is available in various colors and offers plenty of space to store your new Chromebook. It features a “high-quality felt exterior, soft suede interior for protection against scratching, and velcro closure to keep your laptop secure.”

For a larger screen size and lower price tag, consider this offer on Samsung’s 15-inch Chromebook at $249. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve seen. Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and 32GB of internal storage alongside a robust “military-grade” build.

HP Chromebook features:

Get reliable performance from the Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz dual-core processor

14″ Full-HD (1920 x 1080) WLED-backlit IPS Touchscreen Display showcases movies and games in stunning clarity

8GB DDR4 memory – For multitasking power

64GB eMMC Flash storage has plenty of space to store your digital albums, music library and rich media files

Enhanced viewing with the integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics

