Apple’s $5 weekend parody movie sale is now live

Apple rolls into the weekend with a new $5 movie sale focused on a number of iconic parody films. You can save at least 50% off the regular going rate on each of these titles, with some discounted by as much as $15. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
$5 parody films on sale include:
- Spaceballs
- Austin Powers
- This is Spinal Tap
- Best In Show
- Johnny English
- The Naked Gun
- Scary Movie
- Bruno
- Borat
- Popstar
- A Mighty Wind
- Epic Movie
- I, Frankenstein
- Waiting for Guffman
And don’t forget, this week’s big sale filled with movie bundles and the usual $1 rental is still on-going.
