Apple’s $5 weekend parody movie sale is now live

Apple rolls into the weekend with a new $5 movie sale focused on a number of iconic parody films. You can save at least 50% off the regular going rate on each of these titles, with some discounted by as much as $15. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

$5 parody films on sale include:

And don’t forget, this week’s big sale filled with movie bundles and the usual $1 rental is still on-going.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!