Philips’ Philishave Shaver + trimmer drops to $25 for today only (Reg. $45)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Philips Philishave Electric Shaver (S3552/89) for $24.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly up to $45, today’s deal is a solid $20 discount, $5 below our previous mention on this model and the best price we can find. Features include the “ComfortCut blade” for a smooth glide and flexible four-direction movement. Along with the pop-up trimmer for detail work, this model provides up to 60-minutes of cordless charging and fully recharges in just 1-hour. It also ships with a protection cap and a storage bag. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While you can score the popular Philips Norelco OneBlade for $28 after you clip the on-page coupon right now, you’re still saving even more with today’s lead deal. However, if you don’t need one of those fancy shaving systems, consider this deal we spotted on the Schick’s Hydro 5 Electric Shaver/Grooming Kit at just over $7 Prime shipped. While certainly a much more basic shave, it does include an adjustable-length comb trimmer and will save you some cash too.

But if you’re looking for something more high-end, Amazon is still offering the Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor (ES-LV65-S) for $99.99 shipped, or up to $50 off the going rate.

Philips Philishave Electric Shaver:

Smooth your face easily with this Philips Norelco dry electric shaver. The ComfortCut blade system with rounded profile heads provides a smooth glide to prevent cuts, and the flexible four-direction movement enables precise shaving on different facial contours. This Philips Norelco dry electric shaver has a pop-up trimmer for easy styling of sideburns and mustaches. Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving per full charge…Lithium-ion battery also fully charges in 1 hour.

