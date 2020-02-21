Xbox One X bundles at $200 off: Gears 5 Limited Edition, Star Wars Jedi, more

B&H is now offering the Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle for $299 shipped. Matched at Microsoft. Regularly up to $500, this bundle currently sells for $395 at Amazon and is now up to $200 off. Today’s deal is the best price we can find and a new 2020 low. Along with the gorgeous special edition console design and matching Kait Diaz controller, this bundle includes a copy of Gears 5 and Gears of War Ultimate Edition. You can get more details in our launch coverage, but be sure to take a closer in our unboxing video right here. Head below the fold for even more Xbox bundle deals.

While Xbox Series X is scheduled to hit during the holiday season later this year, it will almost certainly come at a premium. Unless you plan on jumping in day one, today’s high-end Xbox One X bundles are a great way to tie you over until you’re ready to drop some serious cash on the next generation of gaming. Not to mention how cool the Limited Edition Gears bundle will look in the collection regardless. We still have Xbox One All-Digital at one of its best prices ever (video review here) if you’re looking for something even more affordable, otherwise head below for the rest of today’s best Xbox One X deals from Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H.

(Update 2/21 9:05am): Amazon is now matching the prices on many of the bundles below right here.

Xbox One X Bundle Deals:

Oh and don’t forget to go take a look at the must-see Jordan Brand Xbox One X console and Nike Air Max Xbox One S.

Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Console Bundle:

Experience a true 4K and HDR gaming experience with the Microsoft Xbox One X Gears 5 Limited Edition Bundle. With 6 Teraflops of graphical power and 12GB of GDDR5 VRAM, the Xbox One X can play games with native 4K resolution running at up to 60 frames per second (fps). It also supports AMD FreeSync, when paired with a compatible monitor, which reduces screen tearing. The Xbox One X also supports HDR10 for a higher contrast ratio.

