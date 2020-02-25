Cuisinart 1-day kitchenware sale from $13: Cast iron, accessories, much more

For today only, Woot is offering up to 52% off a series of Cuisinart kitchenware. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. One standout from the bunch is the Cuisinart 7-Qt. Oval Casserole Cast Iron in blue for $59.99 shipped. Also available in grey. Originally up to $130, they regularly go for over $100 at Amazon with today’s deal being the lowest we can find and a match for our previous mention. These cast iron casserole dishes from Cuisinart are perfect for 1-pot meals you can start on the stove and finish off under the broiler in the oven. Features include the 7-quart capacity, a “durable” porcelain enameled finish, and a dishwasher-safe design. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Just remember that if the Cuisinart namesake isn’t overly important to you, there are very similar dishes out there for less. For example, the AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven is 1-quart smaller than today’s lead deal but it’s also $45 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,000 customers.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Cuisinart sale right here for deals starting from $13 Prime shipped. You’ll find more cast iron, cookware sets, cutlery, egg cookers, and much more.

Our Home Goods Guide has even more too including today’s Gold Box Dyson event.

Cuisinart 7-Qt. Oval Casserole Cast Iron:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

Oven and broiler safe

