Kate Spade’s Springtime Deals are live with extra 50% off handbags, wallets, more

Kate Spade’s Springtime Deals takes an extra 50% off select styles with promo code SOGOOD at checkout. This sale is a great way to update your handbags, wallets, or accessories for this spring. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Update your everyday handbag with the Grove Street Caley style that’s currently marked down to $126. For comparison, this handbag was originally priced at $359. Its structured design is perfect for work or events and it has two shoulder straps for convenient carrying. You can also easily fit a 13-inch laptop inside and it has a zippered top closure to keep your essentials secure. However, if you’re looking for a bit of a larger bag the Abbey Street Glenn Tote is a great option and it’s also on sale for $117. Find the rest of our top picks from Kate Spade below the jump or be sure to shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

