Microsoft’s Bluetooth mouse hits an all-time low of $15 Prime shipped

- Feb. 25th 2020 4:54 pm ET

Get this deal
$20 $15
0

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse in multiple colors for $14.99 Prime shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Down from its $20 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re looking for a great portable mouse, this is it. Running off of Bluetooth, it’ll function with iPadOS, macOS, or Windows without the need of a dongle. Plus, it’s rated for up to 12-months of use on a single battery, meaning it’s ready to go for the long haul. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Logitech B100 Wired Mouse. You can grab it for around $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and always have a spare mouse around. Just keep in mind it’s not wireless, meaning you’ll have to plug it in every time you want to use it.

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s one-day-only sale on other PC gaming accessories. Prices start at $45 and there are savings of up to 35% off to be had, so be sure to give it a look.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse features:

  • Your go-to, go-anywhere mouse — compact, modern design fits comfortably in your hand.
  • Complements your laptop and your style with a choice of colors — matte black, pastel blue, peach, and mint.
  • True wireless freedom — Connects to your windows 10 laptop via Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Connect to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$20 $15
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best Buy Best PC Gaming Deals Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide