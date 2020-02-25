Microsoft’s Bluetooth mouse hits an all-time low of $15 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse in multiple colors for $14.99 Prime shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Down from its $20 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re looking for a great portable mouse, this is it. Running off of Bluetooth, it’ll function with iPadOS, macOS, or Windows without the need of a dongle. Plus, it’s rated for up to 12-months of use on a single battery, meaning it’s ready to go for the long haul. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Logitech B100 Wired Mouse. You can grab it for around $7 Prime shipped at Amazon and always have a spare mouse around. Just keep in mind it’s not wireless, meaning you’ll have to plug it in every time you want to use it.

Don’t miss out on Amazon’s one-day-only sale on other PC gaming accessories. Prices start at $45 and there are savings of up to 35% off to be had, so be sure to give it a look.

Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse features:

Your go-to, go-anywhere mouse — compact, modern design fits comfortably in your hand.

Complements your laptop and your style with a choice of colors — matte black, pastel blue, peach, and mint.

True wireless freedom — Connects to your windows 10 laptop via Bluetooth 5.0 LE. Connect to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable swift Pair.

