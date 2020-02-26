If the wide variety of smart home cameras currently on the market haven’t been to your liking, today there will be yet another option to consider. The folks at Kami, YI Technology’s smart home division, have unveiled a new a wire-free, weather-resistant smart home security camera. The Kami Outdoor Battery Camera hopes to take on the competition with a list of compelling features at an affordable price tag. Head below for a closer look at its feature set.

Kami Outdoor Battery Camera

While there’s nothing groundbreaking with the latest release from Kami, that doesn’t mean its smart Outdoor Battery Camera lacks eye-catching features. Housed within an IP65 weather-resistant casing, this camera is entirely wire-free. Relying on a built-in battery, you’re looking at up to 6-months of usage before needing to recharge. That means you’ll be able to place it nearly anywhere on your property, from keeping an eye on the package deliveries on your porch to surveilling the rest of your yard.

Enhanced night vision supplements the built-in 1080p sensor, which when paired with its 140-degree lens offers a comprehensive look at this camera’s surroundings. You’ll find other staples included on the Kami Outdoor Battery Camera including 2-way audio and more. A microSD card slot allows for local storage, which is joined by Microsoft Azure-based cloud connectivity.

Alongside just offering a list of notable specs, Kami’s Outdoor Battery Camera emphasizes making it easy to actually take advantage of said functionality. That philosophy kicks off with a simplistic setup process, which YI notes is “designed to be up and running in seconds.” There’s QR code pairing, as well as some more basic things like a designated smartphone app and the like.

Pricing and availability

The new Kami Outdoor Battery Camera is currently available for purchase direct from the company’s online storefront. It retailers for $90 and is now said to be available for shipping. It undercuts the price of many other wire-free outdoor security cameras you’ll find at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

With just about every major smart home brand having already thrown their hat into the connected camera business, odds are something like the smart Kami Outdoor Camera won’t be converting any holdouts. Sure, the specs seem to be enough to write home about at the price. But with growing concerns over privacy becoming more relevant than ever, YI and Kami very well may find it difficult convincing customers of their trustworthiness. Though if you can get around that, there appears to be plenty of value packed into this release.

