Record 5.8K 360-degree video with the Rylo Action Camera at $150 (Reg. $200+)

- Feb. 26th 2020 1:35 pm ET

Get this deal
$200+ $150
0

Best Buy is offering the Rylo 5.8K 360-degree Action Camera for $149.99 shipped. Plus, you’ll get a bonus $100 worth of gear with your purchase. Regularly up to $400 for the camera alone, Adorama has it on sale for $200, which is what our last mention was, and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This bundle is the best we’ve tracked on the Rylo and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to record 5.8K 360-degree video, this camera is perfect for capturing your every move when out skiing, snowboarding, or eventually surfing and enjoying the great outdoors once it warms up. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 128GB microSD card. It has speeds of up to 100MB/s, which is perfect for storing the high-quality content that today’s lead deal records. At $17 Prime shipped, this is a must-have accessory.

Prefer the GoPro branding? Well, the HERO8 Black is currently on sale for $315 right now. That bring the high-quality 4K60-recording action camera within $6 of its all-time low, which you can find out more about in our deal coverage here.

Rylo Action Camera features:

  • Capture everything around you in 5.8K 360 video
  • With breakthrough stabilization and horizon leveling automatically built in, Rylo makes your videos look like they were shot on a professional stabilization rig
  • Put yourself in the action with a picture-in-picture that shows your facial expression as you capture a moment
  • Control the camera’s perspective, after-the-fact, by tapping on specific points of interest in your video

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$200+ $150
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Action Cameras

Action Cameras
Rylo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide