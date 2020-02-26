Record 5.8K 360-degree video with the Rylo Action Camera at $150 (Reg. $200+)

Best Buy is offering the Rylo 5.8K 360-degree Action Camera for $149.99 shipped. Plus, you’ll get a bonus $100 worth of gear with your purchase. Regularly up to $400 for the camera alone, Adorama has it on sale for $200, which is what our last mention was, and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This bundle is the best we’ve tracked on the Rylo and is the lowest available. Offering the ability to record 5.8K 360-degree video, this camera is perfect for capturing your every move when out skiing, snowboarding, or eventually surfing and enjoying the great outdoors once it warms up. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

With your savings, be sure to grab this 128GB microSD card. It has speeds of up to 100MB/s, which is perfect for storing the high-quality content that today’s lead deal records. At $17 Prime shipped, this is a must-have accessory.

Prefer the GoPro branding? Well, the HERO8 Black is currently on sale for $315 right now. That bring the high-quality 4K60-recording action camera within $6 of its all-time low, which you can find out more about in our deal coverage here.

Rylo Action Camera features:

Capture everything around you in 5.8K 360 video

With breakthrough stabilization and horizon leveling automatically built in, Rylo makes your videos look like they were shot on a professional stabilization rig

Put yourself in the action with a picture-in-picture that shows your facial expression as you capture a moment

Control the camera’s perspective, after-the-fact, by tapping on specific points of interest in your video

